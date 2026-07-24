Charter Reports Weak Second Quarter, Dropping 172,000 Broadband Customers

💡 ■ Leftwing Group Seeks Sanctions Against Nexstar CEO, Company Lawyers over TEGNA Board Seats

■ California Democrats Want to Keep AT&T Tied to Copper Networks

■ Free State: California’s COLR ‘a Fiction That Needs to Be Buried’

■ New Mexico Calls for Comments on $10 Million ACP Replacement Program

■ GCI Expands LTE, 5G Coverage along Alaska’s Major Travel Corridors

■ CableLabs Names Mark Bridges as New President & CEO

■ Sen. Deb Fischer to Chair July 30 Hearing on Impact of AI on Telecom

■ Nexstar Finishes ATSC 3.0 Rollout in Top 25 Markets with Cleveland Build

■ New Jersey Gov. Sherrill (D) Signs Bill Banning Discriminatory Surveillance Pricing

■ Plume Design Names Peter Wulfraat as Chief Revenue Officer

Cable: Charter Communications on July 24 reported weaker second‑quarter results as broadband competition from fiber, fixed wireless and increasingly Starlink continued to pressure growth. The company said Internet customers fell by 172,000, a steeper drop than the 116,000 decline a year earlier. The company lost 120,000 broadband subs in the first quarter of 2026. As of June 30, 2026, Charter served 29.4 million Internet customers. Charter added 406,000 mobile lines, down from 491,000 in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total to 12.5 million. (More after paywall)