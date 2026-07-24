Charter Reports Weak Second Quarter, Dropping 172,000 Broadband Customers
Mobile growth slowed year over year while company continued to show video improvement owing to deep value from free apps given to expanded basic subscribers
Mobile growth slowed year over year while company continued to show video improvement owing to deep value from free apps given to expanded basic subscribers
Outdated rules tying carriers to copper phone lines are diverting billions from fiber and wireless buildout, and the FCC should finish modernizing them.
Watchdog says NTIA did not provide updated data or outcomes for awards flagged during Trump administration review.
The AI data center controversy could influence the upcoming election.
AT&T wants the agency to grant preemption and allow it to discontinue copper service in the state