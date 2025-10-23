Charter to Lay Off 1,200 Workers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 — One of America’s largest mobile, pay-TV, and broadband operators is cutting jobs.

Charter Communications confirmed 1,200 job cuts, about 1.3 percent of its workforce, in its largest recent layoffs as the cable and broadband company moved to streamline operations.

The cuts affected corporate and back-office roles at the company’s headquarters and nationwide, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the move. Sales and service employees were not affected, the report said.

The move followed a 2024 round of about 1,000 call-center job cuts in Ontario, Calif.; Rochester, Minn.; Austin, Texas; and Columbus, Ohio.

The company said the latest job cuts were part of a broader plan to streamline operations and improve coordination across divisions.