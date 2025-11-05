Public Safety

Chinese-Made Buses Can be Halted Remotely: Norwegian Transport Operator

Buses made by Chinese manufacturer Yutong can be stopped or rendered inoperable remotely, Ruter AS finds.

Associated Press

Photo of a Chinese-made bus in Sandvika, Norway on on Aug. 14, 2025, by Norwegian operator Ruter AS

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2025 (AP) — A leading Norwegian public transport operator has said it will introduce stricter security requirements and step up anti-hacking measures after a test on new Chinese-made electric buses showed the manufacturer could remotely turn them off.

Transport operator Ruter said test results published last week showed that Chinese bus maker Yutong Group had access to their control systems for software updates and diagnostics. “In theory, this could be exploited to affect the bus," it said.

The tests — with buses driven in underground mines to strip away external signals — were conducted both on brand-new Yutong buses and on three-year old vehicles from Dutch bus manufacturer VDL, the company said. It said the tests showed that the Dutch buses didn’t have the ability to conduct over-the-air software updates, while the Chinese-made buses did.

