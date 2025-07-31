Sign in Subscribe
Chinese Researchers Suggest Lasers and Sabotage to Counter Musk’s Starlink Satellites

Starlink’s omnipresence and potential military applications have unnerved Beijing and spurred China's scientists to action.

Associated Press

Associated Press

A long exposure photo of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites lifting off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, by John Raoux/AP

ROME, July 31, 2025 (AP) — Stealth submarines fitted with space-shooting lasers, supply-chain sabotage and custom-built attack satellites armed with ion thrusters. Those are just some of the strategies Chinese scientists have been developing to counter what Beijing sees as a potent threat: Elon Musk’s armada of Starlink communications satellites.

Chinese government and military scientists, concerned about Starlink’s potential use by adversaries in a military confrontation and for spying, have published dozens of papers in public journals that explore ways to hunt and destroy Musk’s satellites, an Associated Press review found.

Chinese researchers believe that Starlink — a vast constellation of low-orbit satellites that deliver cheap, fast and ubiquitous connectivity even in remote areas — poses a high risk to the Chinese government and its strategic interests. That fear has mostly been driven by the company’s close ties to the U.S. intelligence and defense establishment, as well as its growing global footprint.

Satellite China Elon Musk Starlink Russia NASA Jonathan McDowell Jeff Bezos Project Kuiper AP

