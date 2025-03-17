Clearfiber CEO Sentenced for Money Laundering

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2025 - Timothy Chad Henson, the founder and CEO of ClearFiber, Inc., a broadband provider in West Virginia, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for money laundering funds from a federal broadband project grant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern District of West Virginia.

Henson's firm had received a $1.96 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Connect Program, intended to provide high-speed internet services to rural areas in Monongalia and Marion Counties.

According to court documents, Henson submitted false invoices to the USDA and fraudulently received over $340,000. He then transferred $322,900 of that amount into another bank account for personal use. Henson has been ordered to pay about $1.4 million in restitution.

ClearFiber, Inc., founded by Henson in 2017, has provided affordable internet services in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, aiming to bridge the digital divide in rural areas.