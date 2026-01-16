Cogeco's Breezeline Expects to Grow U.S. Broadband Subscribers Starting in a Few Quarters

💡 ▪️Sinclair Backs Nexstar’s Proposed Merger with TEGNA ▪️NCTA: Broadband a Small Fraction of Family Budgets ▪️CEO: United Airlines Had to Battle Starlink over User Data ▪️Morrisey’s State of West Va. Speech Trumpets BEAD Funding ▪️Wyoming Clears Final BEAD Approval: NIST ▪️City Leaders: We’re Not Slow-Rolling Wireless Deployment ▪️Missouri Talk Radio Host Wants D.C. to Kill Netflix-WBD ▪️ISP Midco to Miss RDOF Milestone in North Dakota ▪️Michigan PSC Concerned Comcast Violated Digging Law

Growth: Brace yourself, Wall Street, for a new narrative coming from a cable ISP. Breezeline parent Cogeco in Montreal predicted Thursday the company would start to grow broadband subscribers in the “medium term.” CEO Frédéric Perron told financial analysts that he defined medium term as “a handful of quarters” based on trends he’s seeing now. Comcast, Charter, Optimum (formerly Altice USA) and Cable One are expected to show sub losses in 2026 and have been hit with stock downgrades as a result. Perron expected to see growth at some point in Breezeline’s Ohio markets where the company has simplified its pricing structure and adjusted sales channels to blunt subscriber losses to fiber and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) that have bedeviled cable ISPs for several years. “We have enough quantified measures in place to believe that that will be the case, and turning positive in totality in the U.S. on [High Speed Internet] subs on a repeatable basis is now something we believe is realistic and is our goal in the medium term,” Perron said. (More after paywall.)

From left: Cogeco CEO Frédéric Perron and CFO Patrice Ouimet