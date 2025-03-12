Comcast Boosts Upload Speeds for Free to 20 Million Subscribers
Xfinity internet tiers will benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds
Xfinity internet tiers will benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds
Some want a national framework to prevent compliance challenges and market uncertainty.
Lawmaker accuses GOP of reallocating money to ‘predetermined winners.’
Pai chaired the FCC under the first Trump administration and worked on Trump's transition team in 2024.
Hegar expects to return nearly $1 billion in BEAD money to the U.S. Treasury