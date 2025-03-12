Comcast Boosts Upload Speeds for Free to 20 Million Subscribers

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 - Comcast, the global media and technology company, has announced that it has upgraded Xfinity Internet upload speeds for more than 20 million customers for no additional cost.

Comcast said Tuesday that Xfinity Internet tiers, including Xfinity’s low-cost prepaid option, NOW, will benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds than before. Download speeds will also increase for most Internet tiers

The new upload speeds will vary based on how Wi-Fi networks are set up in the home.

“With 94 percent of devices connecting to the Internet via WiFi, fast speeds are only as good as the WiFi that connects them,” Comcast said.

Comcast, which serves 64 million homes and businesses across more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots, credits its own fiber-based network for making Xfinity’s new speed increases possible.