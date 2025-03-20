Comcast Launches Connected Building Solution for Multifamily Properties

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 - Comcast has unveiled its new Connected Building solution, a comprehensive networking system designed to provide property-wide, always-on WiFi for multifamily buildings.

This end-to-end solution offers property owners and managers a more affordable alternative to traditional managed WiFi services, enabling seamless connectivity throughout the building.

“Today's multifamily properties require seamless, property-wide connectivity to meet rising resident expectations and efficiently manage operations,” Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities, said Wednesday. “Through Connected Building, we are in a unique position to offer both large and small property owners a variety of tailored connectivity solutions.”

Xfinity’s competitor, Verizon, has also been working to fill this market. Verizon planned to deploy wireless technology specifically for FWA service to multiple-dwelling units using millimeter wave spectrum.

At the core of Comcast’s solution is the Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway, a device designed specifically for multifamily buildings. This easy-to-install gateway powers both smart technologies and a building-wide WiFi network, offering high performance and convenience.

Connected Building is now available for bulk deployments, with further expansions planned for later in 2025.