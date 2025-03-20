Sign in Subscribe
Comcast Launches Connected Building Solution for Multifamily Properties

Comcast’s Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway is designed specifically for multifamily buildings.

Photo of Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities, from SDX Central

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 - Comcast has unveiled its new Connected Building solution, a comprehensive networking system designed to provide property-wide, always-on WiFi for multifamily buildings.

This end-to-end solution offers property owners and managers a more affordable alternative to traditional managed WiFi services, enabling seamless connectivity throughout the building.

“Today's multifamily properties require seamless, property-wide connectivity to meet rising resident expectations and efficiently manage operations,” Ilan Eframian, Vice President of Xfinity Communities, said Wednesday. “Through Connected Building, we are in a unique position to offer both large and small property owners a variety of tailored connectivity solutions.”

Xfinity’s competitor, Verizon, has also been working to fill this market. Verizon planned to deploy wireless technology specifically for FWA service to multiple-dwelling units using millimeter wave spectrum.

At the core of Comcast’s solution is the Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway, a device designed specifically for multifamily buildings. This easy-to-install gateway powers both smart technologies and a building-wide WiFi network, offering high performance and convenience.

Connected Building is now available for bulk deployments, with further expansions planned for later in 2025.

Comcast Xfinity Verizon Wireless Ilan Eframian

