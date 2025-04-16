Comcast Launches Five-Year Price Guarantee on Xfinity Internet Plans

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 – Comcast has unveiled a new nationwide offer giving Xfinity Internet customers the option to lock in their monthly rate for five years, starting as low as $55 per month. The initiative includes unlimited data and the company’s WiFi gateway, with no annual contract or early termination fees required.

The price guarantee is part of Comcast’s broader effort to simplify pricing and add value for consumers.

“We’re addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer of Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast, on Tuesday.

Customers who choose the five-year price guarantee will receive:

Unlimited Data at no additional charge.

An Xfinity Gateway capable of supporting up to 100 connected devices.

Access to the Nation’s Largest WiFi Network, enhancing connectivity outside the home.

One Line of Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Service, free for the first year.

WiFi PowerBoost, enabling up to 1 Gbps speeds when connected to WiFi.

Ultra-Low Lag Internet, supporting real-time services like FaceTime, gaming platforms, and mixed reality apps.

Xfinity Advanced Security, protecting connected devices at the network level.

Parental Controls and Network Management via the Xfinity app.

Comcast said the new offer will simplify its pricing structure while enhancing reliability, speed, and cybersecurity features.



