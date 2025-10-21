Comcast’s Executive Discusses Network Vandalism ‘Crisis’ in Seattle

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 – Washington state has been a hotspot for physical attacks on broadband networks, according to Comcast and former FCC Commissioner Mike O’Rielly, who visited a Seattle neighborhood recently to draw attention to what they call a growing infrastructure crisis.

Rhonda Weaver, vice president of state government affairs for Comcast, said the company has faced 88 separate attacks on its network in the Pacific Northwest since January 1. “The communications industry in Washington is under attack,” said Weaver.

Screenshot from an Oct. 7 event hosted by AT&T

Washington state struggled with vandalism throughout last year and experienced 265 incidents in the second half of 2024.

Weaver, who has worked in communications policy for three decades, said the attacks typically target copper wiring, which has significant resale value.

“Our fiber is of zero value to them. But what they're trying to do is get to some of the lines that may have copper infrastructure," she said.

O’Rielly, an Adjunct Senior Fellow with The Free State Foundation, and Weaver covered the vandalism issue in Washington during an on-camera episode of TMT with Mike O'Rielly.

The spate of attacks has caused widespread service outages, sometimes affecting more than 100,000 customers at once. Currently, infrastructure vandalism is typically charged as misdemeanor property damage.

“It’s hard to get big arrests made, and even harder to get prosecutors to prosecute,” Weaver said. “Law enforcement’s hands are tied by the statute they have, which just isn’t robust enough.”

A bill to increase penalties for such crimes was introduced during the 2025 legislative session but failed to advance. Weaver said their coalition plans to reintroduce it in 2026.

“We’re in a crisis,” she said. “We’d like to see penalties increase to a felony.”

The coalition – which includes Comcast, other broadband and wireless providers, the Washington State Prosecuting Attorneys Association, local law enforcement, and members of the recycling industry — meets regularly to share data on attacks and coordinate strategies for prevention and enforcement.

Comcast has stepped up preventive measures, including 24/7 network monitoring, AI-powered alerts, and security cameras along key infrastructure routes. In several cases, cameras have helped law enforcement identify suspects.

The company has also partnered with police to produce public service announcements urging residents to report suspicious activity near utility lines.

“If you see something, say something,” Weaver said. “It’s about protecting the infrastructure that keeps us connected.”

Weaver credited King County law enforcement with being “wonderful partners,” but said broader state action is needed. She compared the effort to previous Washington initiatives that made catalytic converter and organized retail theft felonies — measures that significantly reduced those crimes.

“We're asking for the legislature to take action to make this one of their high priority items for 2026, and hopefully we can work together and get it done.” Weaver said.