Conference of Mayors Urges Congress to Reject American Broadband Deployment Act

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – U.S. mayors are mounting opposition to federal legislation they say would dramatically reduce local control over broadband and wireless infrastructure.

At its 2026 annual meeting, the United States Conference of Mayors adopted Resolution No. 39 , expressing strong opposition to the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289 , and related Federal Communications Commission proposals that the conference says would preempt local authority over public rights-of-way, zoning, and telecommunications infrastructure.