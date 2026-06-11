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Conference of Mayors Urges Congress to Reject American Broadband Deployment Act

Resolution warns that the legislation would limit local oversight of broadband deployment and public rights-of-way.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Conference of Mayors Urges Congress to Reject American Broadband Deployment Act
Photo of Mayor Brian Wahler of Piscataway, N.J., from the mayor's office

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – U.S. mayors are mounting opposition to federal legislation they say would dramatically reduce local control over broadband and wireless infrastructure.

At its 2026 annual meeting, the United States Conference of Mayors adopted Resolution No. 39, expressing strong opposition to the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289, and related Federal Communications Commission proposals that the conference says would preempt local authority over public rights-of-way, zoning, and telecommunications infrastructure.

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