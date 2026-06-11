Conference of Mayors Urges Congress to Reject American Broadband Deployment Act
Resolution warns that the legislation would limit local oversight of broadband deployment and public rights-of-way.
Resolution warns that the legislation would limit local oversight of broadband deployment and public rights-of-way.
Bipartisan commission rejects universal basic income as policy response.
The Unlimited Day Pass will provide 24 hours of unlimited data connection at just $3 a day.
The satellite operator has signed agreements in multiple other states.
With Tarana technology, DigitalC has deployed a high-speed broadband network to more than 10,000 connections in Cleveland, Ohio.