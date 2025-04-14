Sign in Subscribe
Chips

Confusion Reigns After Trump Exempts Electronics From New Tariff Regime

Trump administration officials have also indicated that additional, sector-specific tariffs targeting electronics are on the way.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Confusion Reigns After Trump Exempts Electronics From New Tariff Regime
Photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shaking hands with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday April 14, 2025 by Athit Perawongmetha/Pool Photo via AP

April 14, 2025 – On Friday the Trump administration paused its new taxes on electronics imported into the U.S. — signaling some relief from trade wars that have particularly escalated with China, a major exporter of technology from smartphones to laptops. But these goods remain subject to other levies.

And officials have also indicated that additional, sector-specific tariffs targeting electronics are on the way — all of which economists warn will raise costs and lead to higher prices for consumers.

Are electronics exempt from Trump's newest tariffs?

Late Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that electronics, including smartphones and laptops, would be excluded from broader, so-called “reciprocal” tariffs — meaning these goods wouldn't be subject to most tariffs levied on China to date or the 10% baseline levies imposed on other countries.

Post tagged in
Chips Xi Jinping Donald Trump china Vietnam AP DJIA iPhone Apple Wendong Zhang Cornell University Tim Cook Dipanjan Chatterjee Forrester Research Advanced Energy

Read more

Popular Tags

USTelecom Urges FCC to Reject 'One-Size-Fits-All' Pole Rules FCC Trade Groups Ask FCC to Loosen Engineer Certification, Broadband Label Rules Broadband's Impact Senators From Both Parties Press Roth on BEAD Changes BEAD Bipartisan PLAN Act Reintroduced in House NTIA Kansas Declares Broadband Critical Infrastructure, Boosts Legal Protections Infrastructure FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight Broadband Mapping and Data