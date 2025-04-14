Confusion Reigns After Trump Exempts Electronics From New Tariff Regime

April 14, 2025 – On Friday the Trump administration paused its new taxes on electronics imported into the U.S. — signaling some relief from trade wars that have particularly escalated with China, a major exporter of technology from smartphones to laptops. But these goods remain subject to other levies.

And officials have also indicated that additional, sector-specific tariffs targeting electronics are on the way — all of which economists warn will raise costs and lead to higher prices for consumers.

Are electronics exempt from Trump's newest tariffs?

Late Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that electronics, including smartphones and laptops, would be excluded from broader, so-called “reciprocal” tariffs — meaning these goods wouldn't be subject to most tariffs levied on China to date or the 10% baseline levies imposed on other countries.

