Congress Sends Lulu’s Law to White House for Trump’s Signature
The FCC needs to issue an order authorizing wireless alerts warning about shark attacks
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a new bill, called Lulu’s Law, that calls for wireless phone alerts to keep beachgoers safe from shark attacks.
Lulu’s Law directs the Federal Communications Commission to codify shark attacks as events for which the FCC will use wireless emergency alerts to transmit warnings. Beachgoers will be alerted of the unsafe water conditions.
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