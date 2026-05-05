Connecticut Passes Bipartisan AI Regulation Bill

May 5, 2026 – Connecticut lawmakers passed a sweeping artificial intelligence bill Friday.

Senate Bill 5 , led by state Sen. James Maroney, D-Milford, cleared the House 131–17 and the Senate 32–4, reflecting bipartisan agreement on the need to regulate AI while allowing innovation to continue.

The measure was sent to Gov. Ned Lamont (D) for signature. Lawmakers framed the comprehensive state frameworks as a balance between consumer protection and economic growth after years of debate stalled earlier efforts.

“This is about protecting people without stopping that innovation,” said Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, as lawmakers took up the bill.

The legislation, titled the Connecticut Artificial Intelligence Responsibility and Transparency Act, sets new rules for how AI is used in hiring and consumer-facing systems.

Companies using automated decision-making tools must disclose their use and notify affected individuals, including job applicants and employees.

The bill also makes clear that AI systems cannot be used as a defense against discrimination claims under state law.

Lawmakers included new safeguards for minors. AI chatbot providers must implement protections to detect self-harm risks and direct users to appropriate resources, while platforms must limit certain interactions with children and offer parental controls.

Enforcement authority in Connecticut will largely rest with the state attorney general under unfair trade practices law, with limited avenues for private lawsuits tied to certain youth protections.

The legislation also requires some AI-generated content to include provenance data identifying synthetic media.

State agencies must inventory their AI systems and evaluate risks, while the bill establishes a regulatory sandbox for companies to test AI tools under reduced requirements.

Workforce provisions include expanded AI education and training programs, including integration into school curricula.

Lamont has endorsed the legislation, signaling a shift from 2025 when similar proposals stalled over business concerns.

The state action comes as federal lawmakers have moved to preempt state efforts to regulate AI.

The federal government has actively pursued a strategy to preempt state-level AI regulations, aiming to replace a "patchwork" of state laws with a single, national standard to promote industry growth.

All 50 U.S. states have introduced AI-related legislation, with over 145 bills enacted in 2025.