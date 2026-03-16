FTC

Conservative Groups Push for 35% Boost in FTC Funding

The advocacy group leaders highlighted major settlements and accomplishments as reasons for expanding budget.

Kelcie Lee

Kelcie Lee

2 min read
Conservative Groups Push for 35% Boost in FTC Funding
Photo of The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington on Dec. 8, 2024 by Jose Luis Magana/AP.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 – Prominent conservative leaders want a big budget increase for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) led by Chairman Andrew Ferguson.

In a letter sent to the House and Senate leaders for the appropriations committee on Friday, ten political advocacy group leaders applauded the FTC’s accomplishments and urged for an appropriation to the FTC of $575 million for fiscal year 2027, a 35% increase over current levels.

“While conservatives rarely advocate for larger budgets for government agencies, we believe the Federal Trade Commission qualifies as a notable exception because of its ability to yield an exceptional return on investment,” the letter said. 

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit
Post tagged in
FTC FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson Andrew Ferguson House Appropriations Senate Appropriations Craig DeRoche Family Policy Alliance Ethics and Public Policy Center Clare Morell American Principles Project Center for American Rights Daniel Suhr Terry Schilling WalMart Amazon Greystar COPPA Disney Walt Disney Treasury U.S. Department of the Treasury Instacart

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC, DOJ Defend USF to Fifth Circuit FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact What to Expect at the BEAD Implementation Summit 2026 BEAD U.S. Should Streamline Spectrum Allocation, Congressional Report Says NTIA Larger Municipal Networks Outperforming on Upload Speeds: Ookla Infrastructure AT&T’s Wisconsin Bell Settles Whistleblower Case for $55 Million AT&T