Conservative Groups Push for 35% Boost in FTC Funding

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 – Prominent conservative leaders want a big budget increase for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) led by Chairman Andrew Ferguson.

In a letter sent to the House and Senate leaders for the appropriations committee on Friday, ten political advocacy group leaders applauded the FTC’s accomplishments and urged for an appropriation to the FTC of $575 million for fiscal year 2027, a 35% increase over current levels.

“While conservatives rarely advocate for larger budgets for government agencies, we believe the Federal Trade Commission qualifies as a notable exception because of its ability to yield an exceptional return on investment,” the letter said.