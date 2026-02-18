People

CTA Names Kinsey Fabrizio CEO as Gary Shapiro Shifts to Executive Chair

Shapiro, formerly CEO and executive chair, sheds the CEO title for Fabrizio, who adds the role to her existing portfolio as president.

Sergio Romero

Photo of Kinsey Fabrizio, who adds the title of CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, with former CEO Gary Shapiro, at CES 2026, from the group's Facebook page

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 – Kinsey Fabrizio will become president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association on May 1, 2026, as longtime leader Gary Shapiro transitions to executive chair following more than three decades at the helm.

Fabrizio, who joined CTA in 2008 and currently serves as president, will continue to serve on the Executive Board. Gary Shapiro, who has led the association since 1991, began serving as executive chair on Jan. 1, 2026, and will remain board leader and a spokesperson for CTA and its Consumer Electronics Show, or CES.

“Today marks an important moment for CTA,” said Pat Lavelle, industry executive advisor on CTA’s Executive Board.

