Broadband Breakfast on February 18, 2026 - AI, Nuclear Power and Data Centers

As AI-driven data centers strain the grid and tech companies turn to nuclear power, can utilities and policymakers scale energy infrastructure fast enough?

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented power demands from data centers, with tech companies racing to secure dedicated nuclear energy to fuel their AI infrastructure. Microsoft's agreement to restart Three Mile Island, Google's partnerships with small modular reactor developers, and Amazon's investments in nuclear technology signal a shift in how hyperscalers are approaching energy procurement. As ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini require much more computing power than traditional cloud services, utilities and grid operators are sounding alarms. Some regions face moratoriums on new data center connections. Is nuclear power the solution? This BroadbandLive event will build upon and update Broadband Breakfast’s landmark, Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband , from March 2025.

Frank Wolak , Director, Program on Energy and Sustainable Development, Stanford University

Steve Haro , Founder and Managing Partner, Haro Solutions

Rob Gramlich , Founder and President, Grid Strategies LLC

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Frank A. Wolak is the Holbrook Working Professor of Commodity Price Studies in the Department of Economics at Stanford University. His fields of specialization are Industrial Organization and Econometric Theory.

With over two decades of government service, political campaign management, and corporate executive experience, Steve Haro’s work in Congress, the executive branch and the private sector has spanned countless issues, challenges and disciplines. His unique, broad background provides clients, collaborators and colleagues a holistic view and an ability to execute that few can match.

Rob Gramlich is President of Grid Strategies LLC, a Washington DC-based consultancy focused on transmission and power markets for a reliable, affordable, and sustainable power system. He co-founded Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT Coalition), Advancing Modern Powerlines, the Macro Grid Initiative, and the Future Power Markets Forum. Rob has been invited to testify by both parties before Congress, FERC, and state agencies. He has earned awards from FERC as Exemplar of Public Service, the Energy Systems Integration Group for contributions to market design and transmission planning, The Hill Magazine for lobbying, and the American Wind Energy Association for Technical Achievement.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

