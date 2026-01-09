CTIA Wireless Foundation Launches Catalyst 2026 Grants Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 – The CTIA Wireless Foundation has launched Catalyst 2026 , a competitive grants program that will award more than $200,000 to early-stage social entrepreneurs using wireless technology to address community challenges.

Applications for the program are open through Feb. 24. The foundation is seeking entrepreneurs developing mobile-first solutions, particularly those with personal experience related to the problems they aim to solve.

The program will “support visionary leaders showcasing wireless for good in our seventh year of Catalyst,” said Dori Kreiger, executive director of the CTIA Wireless Foundation, in a press release. She said the program has supported more than 30 entrepreneurs and reached more than 30 million people since its launch.

Up to six finalists will be selected in mid-March to advance to a second round of the competition. Three winners will be chosen, with the top finalist receiving a $100,000 grant. Second- and third-place winners will receive grants of $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The three winners will also receive a professionally produced two-minute video highlighting their wireless solution and founder story. Additional finalists will receive honorable mentions and $10,000 grants.