Sign in Subscribe
Data Center

Data Center Boom in Virginia's 'Data Center Alley' Raises Infrastructure Concerns

Data center concentration challenges infrastructure sustainability and resilience.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

4 min read
Data Center Boom in Virginia's 'Data Center Alley' Raises Infrastructure Concerns
Photo of a data center in Ashburn, VA, by Sabey Corporation
💡
Editor’s note: Read the series of articles by Broadband Breakfast focusing on the security, energy and internet infrastructure issues associated with data centers in Ashburn. Interested in more? Attend the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit in Washington on Sept. 18

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2025 — The concentration of more than 143 data centers in Virginia's Loudoun County is creating unprecedented demands on the nation's power grid and raising questions about infrastructure resilience, according to an analysis presented during a recent broadband event.

CTA Image

A conference on securing America's vulnerable digital infrastructure

Sign up for FREE Webcast

Drew Clark, CEO and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, outlined the mounting challenges facing Ashburn, commonly known as "data center alley," which handles a significant portion of global internet traffic just 30 miles from Washington, D.C.

"Data centers consume about 4% of American electricity right now," Clark said during the Wednesday webinar. "But there's some projections that that could rise to 12%. You know, tripling of electricity use in the next 5 years."

Broadband Breakfast on August 27, 2025 - Dateline Ashburn: What We Learned
How are the computing demands of the modern world affecting the heartbeat of American data centers?
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The dramatic growth in computing demands, driven largely by artificial intelligence applications, has forced technology companies to reconsider their energy strategies. Major hyperscalers like Google recently announced partnerships with nuclear power plants after acknowledging that renewable energy alone cannot meet their expanding needs.

Clark emphasized that successful data center operations require what he calls four essential elements: physical land, fiber connectivity, electricity and water. "You really need all four elements," he said. "You need that plot of land, the earth, right? You need those multiple redundant and high-capacity fiber lines into and out of the data center. Electricity, right? You need lots of it. Lots and lots of electricity to power the data centers and water."

Dateline Ashburn
A five-part series by Broadband Breakfast about ‘Data Center Alley’ in Loudoun County, Virginia
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The concentration of critical infrastructure in one geographic area could present significant security risk, Clark said. "What is the impact of that proximity of so many of the data centers upon our ability to access the internet?" he asked, noting concerns about both natural disasters and potential targeted attacks.

The energy demands have created a complex political dynamic around power generation. While technology companies initially promised to power their operations with renewable energy, Clark noted they "had to backtrack on that in the last year and a half, two years," acknowledging they cannot meet data center demand "with just renewables."

Nuclear power is experiencing a renaissance as a result, with former facilities like Three Mile Island being renamed and repurposed for data center use. "Nuclear checks a couple of boxes; it uses sources of energy that do not create the greenhouse gas emissions that come from coal," Clark explained.

Broadband Breakfast on September 17, 2025 – National Security and Resilient Critical Infrastructure
Does resilient infrastructure have national security implications for the United States?
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The infrastructure challenges extend beyond individual facilities to the broader internet architecture. Clark highlighted the need for more internet exchange points across the country, noting that "a large number of states in the United States have no internet exchange point at all."

The data center boom has significant economic implications. The ecosystem’s growth comes with substantial infrastructure trade-offs that communities and policymakers are still learning to navigate.

As the industry continues expanding, the balance between technological advancement and infrastructure sustainability remains a critical challenge for regions like Ashburn that serve as the backbone of America's digital economy.

Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit

A one-day conference on securing America's vulnerable digital infrastructure

Learn About Resilient Critical Infrastructure
Post tagged in
Data Center Loudoun County Drew Clark Ashburn AI Google Three Mile Island Nuclear IXPs

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Rural Telcos Urge Focus on Operational Expenses for Universal Service FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Minnesota Told to Take Broadband Future Into Its Own Hands BEAD Oregon, Idaho Release BEAD Plans NTIA Dateline Ashburn: The Interplay Between IXPs and Data Centers Infrastructure Ookla Launches Speedtest Certified for Property Connectivity Verification Broadband Mapping and Data