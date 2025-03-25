Data Centers See Enterprise AI Demand Creating New Opportunities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2025 — While hyperscale data centers capture headlines with gigawatt-sized projects, mid-market data center operators are finding substantial growth opportunities serving enterprise artificial enterprise demands, according to industry leaders at the MetroConnect conference here on Feb. 24.

"There's a real gap when you talk about demand in that 10 to 50 megawatt range," said Scott Willis of DartPoints. "We're all excited about it because there's a real opportunity to take advantage of that in the market."

The panel, moderated by Jim Grice of Akerman, a law firm focused on how operators are adapting to power constraints and meeting the demands of evolving workloads driven by AI that require increased cooling density.