data center

Data Centers See Enterprise AI Demand Creating New Opportunities

Unlike hyperscale facilities purpose-built for specific customers, mid-market operators face the challenge of designing flexible facilities.

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

2 min read
Photo of data center panel at Metro Connect on Feb. 24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2025 — While hyperscale data centers capture headlines with gigawatt-sized projects, mid-market data center operators are finding substantial growth opportunities serving enterprise artificial enterprise demands, according to industry leaders at the MetroConnect conference here on Feb. 24.

"There's a real gap when you talk about demand in that 10 to 50 megawatt range," said Scott Willis of DartPoints. "We're all excited about it because there's a real opportunity to take advantage of that in the market."

The panel, moderated by Jim Grice of Akerman, a law firm focused on how operators are adapting to power constraints and meeting the demands of evolving workloads driven by AI that require increased cooling density.

data center Scott Willis DartPoints Jim Grice Akerman Brett Lindsey ark data centers Jim Buie ValorC3 Data Centers Doug Recker Duos Edge AI Jeffrey Moerdler Mintz Levin Mintz

