Days After Announcing Deal, Malone Buying out GCI’s Stake in Liberty Latin America

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 – Days after announcing a $107 million investment in Liberty Latin America, GCI Liberty said Monday that cable magnate John Malone was buying out GCI’s position.

Malone was on both sides of the deal. He controls GCI in Alaska and has a seven percent stake in LLA, where he serves as director emeritus.

The companies had said on May 7 that GCI and Malone were in talks for the company to buy Malone’s own shares of LLA. Those discussions are now over.