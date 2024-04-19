Deadline for NATOA Broadband Award on Friday, April 19

The awards will be made from August 25 to August 28, 2024.

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024 — The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors noted on Friday that nominations for the Community Broadband and Digital Equity Award are due today, April 19.

The awards intend to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of leaders who have advanced broadband technology. The awards will also now have a new category.

The awards will take place at the organization’s annual conference at Charleston, South Carolina from August 25 to August 28. The awards will feature three categories: Community Broadband Project of the Year, Digital Equity Project of the Year, and Public-Private Partnership of the Year.

The Community Broadband Project of the Year will be awarded to a project that, “supports reliable, scalable internet infrastructure” and “affordability.” Digital Equity Project of the Year will be awarded to a project that, “supports confident and safe adoption and use of the internet.” Public-Private Partnership of the Year will be awarded to a project which, “that reflects an innovative and/or replicable public-private partnership.”