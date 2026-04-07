Defense Department Urges FCC to Oppose DJI Petition Over Security Risks

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 – The Department of Defense on Tuesday urged federal regulators to reject a petition from drone manufacturer DJI, arguing that foreign-made uncrewed aircraft systems pose an “unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.

In a memorandum filed with the Federal Communications Commission, the department opposed DJI’s request to reconsider the addition of its equipment to the FCC’s so-called "covered list." The list bars listed equipment from receiving FCC authorization, effectively preventing its importation or sale in the United States.

In its filing, the Defense Department said it participated in an executive branch interagency review that found certain DJI technologies “produced abroad pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the security and safety of U.S. persons.”

DJI, a Shenzhen, China-based company and the world’s largest privately owned drone manufacturer, has argued the FCC’s designation is unlawful.

The company said in its late 2025 petition that the FCC’s December decision violated its due process rights and lacked a “specific determination” from an appropriate national security agency, as required by statute. DJI also argued the designation unfairly singled out the company.

The dispute comes as federal officials place increasing emphasis on developing a domestic drone industry. In the past week , the FCC Chairman Brendan Carr outlined “securing a domestic drone supply chain” as a major priority to promote.

The Defense Department’s response reinforces the government’s position that broad restrictions on foreign-made communications equipment are necessary to address national security concerns.