Department of Justice Passes on Review of SoftBank’s Acquisition of WOW!

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – The Department of Justice is passing on reviewing Soft Bank Group Corp.’s acquisition of regional internet service provider WideOpenWest, allowing the sale to clear key national security hurdles.

The Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Sector, a group under the Department of Justice that reviews national security and law enforcement risks related to foreign control or ownership of U.S. telecommunications services, declined to review the transaction.

Back in February , SoftBank had filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to seek approval of the transaction.

The FCC responded in June, saying it had accepted the application for streamlined processing because the deal is unlikely to pose any risks to U.S. communications infrastructure.

In the public notice issued on June 25, 2026, the FCC said, “We do not find any special circumstances that warrant referral of this Application to the Executive Branch agencies. While we are not referring the Application, we will provide a courtesy (copy).”

The deal is expected to move forward with comments due on July 9 and replies from SoftBank and DigitalBridge due on July 16 of this year.

In April , DigitalBridge stockholders overwhelmingly approved its $4 billion sale ! to SoftBank. DigitalBridge acquired WOW! In late December 2025 at a $1.5 billion enterprise valuation.

SoftBank is a Tokyo-based $150 billion technology investment firm under the leadership of CEO Masayoshi Son. Based in Englewood, Colo., WOW! has about 465,000 broadband customers and is deploying fiber to thousands of new locations in South Carolina and central Florida.