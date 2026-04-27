M&A

Japan’s SoftBank Getting Closer to Owing U.S. ISP WideOpenWest

DigitalBridge shareholders approve broadband company’s sale to SoftBank.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Japan’s SoftBank Getting Closer to Owing U.S. ISP WideOpenWest
Photo of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announcing a new data center in Piketown, Ohio, on March 20, 2026, by Joshua A. Bickel/AP

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 — DigitalBridge stockholders on April 23 overwhelmingly approved the company’s $4 billion sale to SoftBank Group Corp., clearing a major hurdle for the multibillion‑dollar deal. 

At a virtual special meeting, DigitalBridge Group said shareholders voted 96% in favor of the deal, which will pay investors $16 per share in cash once the transaction closes. DigitalBridge, with minority partner Crestview Partners, acquired WideOpenWest (WOW!) only in late December 2025 at a $1.5 billion enterprise valuation. WOW! has about 460,000 broadband subscribers. 

Based in Tokyo, SoftBank is a $150 billion technology investment firm whose largest individual shareholder is Japanese citizen Masayoshi Son. The company acquired telecom company Sprint in 2013 and British semiconductor giant Arm in 2016. 

CTA Image

Learn more about the Broadband Community...

Start Your Broadband Journey Here

Last November, SoftBank invested a staggering $41 billion in Open AI, the maker of ChatGPT, selling all of its shares in chip maker Nvidia and over 40 million shares in telecom provider T-Mobile to do so. SoftBank is a major backer of Open AI’s Stargate project

On Feb. 18, 2026, DigitalBridge and SoftBank filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission seeking approval of the transaction. The agency has not issued a public notice seeking public comment. 

Post tagged in
M&A WideOpenWest softbank DigitalBridge Group Crestview Partners Masayoshi Son OpenAI NVIDIA Sprint T-Mobile ARM FCC

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Japan’s SoftBank Getting Closer to Owing U.S. ISP WideOpenWest FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact USF Reform Draft Expected By End Of May, Lawmaker Says BEAD NTIA To Set Guidance For $21B In BEAD Funds Within ‘a Few Months’ NTIA California Middle-Mile Project Advances as Network Operator Selected Infrastructure FirstNet Showcases Disaster Response Network AT&T