Detroit Public Housing Residents to Get Free High-Speed Internet with DigitalC

WASHINGTON, August 11, 2025 – More than 450 families in Detroit public housing will receive high-speed internet completely free for the next three years under a pilot program backed by Cleveland-based broadband provider DigitalC, Merit Networks, Microsoft, and more.

The project was financed by an $850,000 contribution from the Rocket Community Fund, the philanthropic arm of Rocket Companies (formerly Quicken Loans), and a $200,000 contribution from Microsoft’s global Airband Initiative, the company’s effort to close the digital divide.

Internet service will be provided by DigitalC , which has already connected over 5,000 households to its Canopy service, priced at $18/month. In Detroit, Canopy, Powered by Connect 313 will offer download speeds of up to 500 Megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps to public housing communities in Forest Park, Diggs, and Brewster.

“We see this as more than a launch; it is a liftoff for digital equity in Detroit. With Rocket Community Fund, Microsoft, and a powerful coalition of partners, we are delivering digital access where it is long overdue,” said Joshua Edmonds, DigitalC’s CEO and former director of digital equity for the city of Detroit. “In a city built on horsepower and hustle, it is only right that Detroit residents get high-speed connectivity that drives economic mobility.”

Merit Network and Wayne State University will provide a 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) internet backbone at no cost. Merit Network is an independent nonprofit that provides networking and IT solutions to Michigan’s public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations.

The initiative has received the support of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who commended the continued effort towards digital inclusion. In addition to free internet access, the program will also include efforts to support marginalized residents long-term with tailored community engagement and digital skills training.

“We are excited for the ability to offer this free and critical service to so many of our residents,” said Arthur Jemison, executive director of the Detroit Housing Commission. “This exceptionally thoughtful opportunity adds to DHC’s goal of creating pathways for generational wealth for our residents by removing barriers to information and opportunity.”