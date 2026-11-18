Dish to Settle With American Tower for $525 Million
The company had made little progress in negotiations with Crown Castle, which is pursuing $3.5 billion in unpaid leases
The company had made little progress in negotiations with Crown Castle, which is pursuing $3.5 billion in unpaid leases
A new GAO report finds that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok generated detailed plans for potential terrorist attacks
Republicans moved forward with the nomination despite Democrats' demands for a bipartisan pairing of FCC nominees before the committee vote
Matsui signals a tougher oversight approach toward the FCC under Democratic House leadership
‘We look forward to reporting [Danielle] out [today] and suggest Senate Democrats weigh in with the White House on nominating Democrats to the unfilled spot,’ a Cruz spokesman said