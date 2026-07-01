Spectrum

Dish Wireless, DBS File for Bankruptcy

EchoStar’s $23 billion spectrum deal with AT&T still hasn’t closed ‘due to unforeseen delays’

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Dish Wireless, DBS File for Bankruptcy
Photo of Dish Network satellite dishes are shown at an apartment complex in Palo Alto, Calif. on Feb. 23, 2011, by Paul Sakuma/AP

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 – Dish Wireless and Dish DBS, EchoStar’s mobile wireless and pay-TV units, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday.

EchoStar said in a release that “due to unforeseen delays,” its $23 billion spectrum sale to AT&T had not yet closed despite clearing regulatory reviews.

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