DOJ Asks Judge to Toss Ligado Takings Case
The case centers on whether the government has to pay FCC license holders for seizing their airwaves
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 – The Justice Department is asking federal judges to throw out a $50 billion lawsuit over government operations preventing the use of a commercial spectrum license.
The agency told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims late Wednesday that a spectrum license doesn’t come with property rights, and the government thus doesn’t have to compensate licensees for occupying their airwaves.
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