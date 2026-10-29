Spectrum

DOJ Asks Judge to Toss Ligado Takings Case

The case centers on whether the government has to pay FCC license holders for seizing their airwaves

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
DOJ Asks Judge to Toss Ligado Takings Case
Photo of Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's civil division, from the agency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 – The Justice Department is asking federal judges to throw out a $50 billion lawsuit over government operations preventing the use of a commercial spectrum license.

The agency told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims late Wednesday that a spectrum license doesn’t come with property rights, and the government thus doesn’t have to compensate licensees for occupying their airwaves.

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Post tagged in
Spectrum ligado Defense Department Justice Department Brett Shumate Doug Smith USTelecom FCC

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