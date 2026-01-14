Dozens of Orgs Say No to FCC’s Fast-Tracking Wireless Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 – More than 4,000 comments have been filed to the Federal Communications Commission regarding its September proposal to fast-track wireless infrastructure, the vast majority in opposition.

Many of the comments raise concerns about increased public exposure to radiofrequency emissions from new cell towers and wireless facilities.

However, the FCC may be constrained in how it can consider the health-based objections. The 1996 Telecommunications Act specifically bars the FCC from considering, or giving weight to such alleged “environmental” concerns.

The FCC’s proposal to speed wireless infrastructure asks whether its existing 60, 90, and 150-day shot clocks set for wireless siting permits were working as intended, whether to tighten them, and whether to apply to larger wireless facilities, such as macro towers.

Health organizations cite RF exposure concerns

In comments , scientific, public health and environmental organizations stressed how fast-tracked wireless infrastructure will increase exposure to RF radiation , which the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields says has been associated with health and environmental harm.

Some advocacy groups and individual researchers argue that current RF exposure limits are outdated and may not fully capture long-term or non-thermal biological effects observed in some studies.

But most major scientific and public health institutions, including the World Health Organization and the FDA, have concluded that no convincing evidence shows that RF emissions from wireless infrastructure operating within established exposure limits cause adverse health outcomes.

“The rapid expansion of untested wireless technology networks without adequate health or safety testing, nor regulatory guardrails, create unmanageable risks to public health, the environment and cybersecurity of cities and citizens,” representatives from Physicians For Safe Technology, told the FCC .

Under federal law, local governments cannot deny permits for wireless facilities based on the environmental or health effects of RF emissions if the facilities comply with the FCC’s RF exposure regulations, as specified in Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

“Some health and safety interest groups have interpreted certain reports to suggest that wireless device use may be linked to cancer and other illnesses,” states the FCC’s site . “While these assertions have gained increased public attention, currently no scientific evidence establishes a causal link between wireless device use and cancer or other illnesses.”

The FCC said it closely monitors studies on the matter; however, at this time, there is no basis on which to establish a different safety threshold than its current requirements.

Cities and counties also oppose the proposal

Organizations representing local governments have also filed official letters to the FCC against its new proposal on wireless towers and infrastructure. Their concerns include how this change would restrict local government power and leave unchecked broadband infrastructure construction.

The United States Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors opposed the proposal in a Dec. 31 comment to the FCC.

“America’s local government leaders willingly partner with federal agencies, state governments, and broadband providers to close the digital divide in all communities, for all residents. Expanding blanket impositions of one-size-fits-all regulatory overreach into local zoning and planning decisions does not accomplish that goal,” the groups wrote.

By contrast, filings from T-Mobile, the CTIA, and AT&T recommend the FCC move forward with the proposal to speed wireless infrastructure.