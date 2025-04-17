Edge AI Is Coming: Is Your Tribal or Small ISP Ready to Lead the Charge?

Artificial Intelligence isn’t some far-off, sci-fi concept anymore—it’s here, it’s booming, and it’s already reshaping the way we live, work, and connect. And while the headlines may focus on tech giants building billion-dollar hyperscale data centers, there's another revolution happening much closer to home: AI at the edge.

For tribal and small ISPs, this is a wake-up call. The future of broadband isn’t just about faster speeds or more towers—it’s about enabling your communities to tap into the AI economy. If you're not preparing now, you're at risk of being left behind.

What is AI and why should you care?

At its core, AI is about teaching machines to learn, adapt, and make decisions similar to how our brains work. It powers everything from language models like ChatGPT to smart driving systems and automated factories.

Here’s the thing: AI doesn’t just live in massive cloud data centers anymore. It’s moving closer to users—to the edge—where decisions need to happen fast and where connectivity makes or breaks performance.

And that’s where you come in.

AI needs the edge—and the edge needs you

AI models, once trained in massive data centers, are now being deployed in smaller, localized environments. That could mean:

A few GPU servers in a small business.

Smart cameras in public spaces.

AI-assisted automation in schools or health clinics.

These edge applications don’t require enormous infrastructure—but they do require reliable, scalable, and fast connectivity.

Tribal and local ISPs are uniquely positioned to deliver this. But it means upgrading your mindset and infrastructure to prepare for what’s coming next.

The risks of waiting

Let’s be blunt: If your network isn’t ready for AI, your community will be left out of the next digital leap.

Big tech companies are already leasing entire colocation facilities. Demand for power and connectivity is skyrocketing. If you don’t evolve, your subscribers will find someone who will.

More importantly, your community will miss out—on education, job training, healthcare, small business growth, and so much more that AI can enable.

What ISPs need to do now

Connect Every Home: AI is only a tool for those who can access it. You’ve already been working hard to bring broadband to your community—now make sure your subscribers understand how AI can improve their lives. Prepare Your Middle Mile: Traffic is growing fast. Right now, many ISPs are using tricks like CDNs to stay under 100G transit. But by 2030, you may need to support 400G. Don’t wait until you’re overwhelmed—plan now. Turn Your Central Office Into a Data Center: There’s a trend called CORD—Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center. It’s about turning underused telco space into modern, revenue-generating infrastructure that meets today’s needs. Capitalize on Colocation: That space you’re not using? Businesses want it. You could earn $1,000+ per rack per month by hosting AI workloads, private servers, or local processing hubs. And the demand is only growing.

Final thought: AI is the new electricity

Like electricity in the 20th century, AI will be the driving force behind innovation and progress in the 21st. It will change how we learn, work, heal, and build. The question is: Will your network be ready for it?

For tribal and small ISPs, this is more than a tech trend—it’s an opportunity to lead, to empower, and to transform your communities. Panduit Broadband is here to help make it happen. Don’t wait. Contact Panduit Broadband today and power up for what’s next.

Mike Vermeer is Manager of Broadband Solutions at Panduit, a privately owned manufacturer of communication network and cabling solutions. He has a Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University and a Masters degree from DePaul University. Mike has 20 years of experience in new product and business development, holds multiple patents and is a Certified Fiber to the Home Professional. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

