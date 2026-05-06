Education Department Finalizes AI Priorities

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 - The U.S. Department of Education has finalized a new priority on advancing artificial intelligence in education.

The priority, effective May 13, sets a framework that will guide how federal discretionary funding supports AI-related projects across existing and future grant programs.

The measure does not create a new mandate or program, but instead serves as a policy tool that Department Secretary Linda McMahon can apply to grant competitions to shape funding decisions.

Under the policy, schools and higher education institutions can use AI to expand computer science and AI coursework, integrate AI into instruction, and provide professional development for educators.

The priority also encourages AI use for personalized learning, tutoring, and student support, including for students with disabilities and those below grade level.

The department said the policy is necessary to maintain U.S. competitiveness, stating it “must provide our Nation’s youth with opportunities to learn how to use AI technology effectively.”

The final rule follows more than 300 public comments, reflecting both support for expanding AI literacy and concerns about privacy, safety, and student development.

The department strengthened language on age-appropriate AI use and educator training but declined to set national standards, leaving those decisions to states and local school systems.

A provision added in the final rule emphasizes using AI to improve program outcomes, reflecting feedback from commenters.

Officials also rejected calls for federal mandates on parental consent, vendor transparency, and cybersecurity standards, saying those issues are best handled at the local level.

At the same time, officials acknowledged concerns, noting that “families and educators” must weigh AI’s benefits against protecting student well-being and privacy.

The move comes as lawmakers in Congress are also advancing AI-related education and child safety legislation.

Two bipartisan bills introduced in the Senate Wednesday target how children interact with AI tools . One would support AI literacy in K-12 schools through federal grants, reflecting growing concern over how AI is reshaping education and the workforce.

The finalized priority will shape future grant competitions, signaling how the department plans to steer education funding as schools adapt to rapidly evolving AI technologies.