Big Tech

EU Hits Google With $1 Billion Fine Over its Play App Store and Search

The EU continues to enforce digital regulations despite potential backlash from the U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
EU Hits Google With $1 Billion Fine Over its Play App Store and Search
Photo of European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier on July 23, 2026, by Virginia Mayo/AP

BRUSSELS, July 23, 2026 (AP) — The European Union on Thursday hit Google with a fine of 890 million euros ($1 billion) after it said the technology behemoth broke digital antitrust regulations by setting up Google Play and its ubiquitous search engine to corral consumers towards its own services and apps to the detriment of competitors.

It was the latest major crackdown on Big Tech by Brussels, which has led the world in reining in some of the world’s largest companies from Silicon Valley to Beijing.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
Big Tech Google AP EU Donald Trump Teresa Ribera Kent Walker Digital Markets Act Thomas Regnier

Read more

Popular Tags

Trump Nominates FCC Lawyer Adam Candeub to Head Antitrust Division at Justice FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Samantha Schartman: AI Will Deepen The Digital Divide BEAD Trump Nominates FCC Lawyer Adam Candeub to Head Antitrust Division at Justice NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure FCC Approves Upper C-Band Plan, Opening 160 MHz for Wireless Auction AT&T