Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

EU to Approve SES acquisition of Intelsat, sources say

Satellite company still waiting on FCC approval.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
EU to Approve SES acquisition of Intelsat, sources say
Photo of SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh by SES

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – SES, led by CEO Adel Al-Saleh, will get European Union approval to acquire rival Intelsat, a major step in its quest to effectively compete with broadcast alternatives, according to a published report.

According to reporting by Reuters, “SES is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $3.1-billion bid for rival Intelsat, people familiar with the matter said.”

Currently, SES has around 70 satellites in either Medium-Earth or Geostationary Orbit. If the $3.1 billion acquisition were to go through, SES would have more than 100 satellites in Geostationary Orbit and 26 satellites in Medium-Earth orbit.

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

The acquisition of Intelsat by SES has raised alarms across the broadcast industry. Both The National Association of Broadcasters and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association The Internet and Television Association filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission expressing concern over the merger, with NAB urging “the Commission to consider the implications of one entity controlling virtually all C-band spectrum.”

SES and Intelsat have argued that merging would allow them to compete with services such as internet-based streaming. The EU is set to officially rule on the deal by June 10. Even if the EU rules in favor of the SES transaction, the satellite internet provider will still need approval from the FCC.

Post tagged in
Satellite EU Adel Al-Saleh SES Intelsat Reuters NAB NCTA FCC C-Band

Read more

Popular Tags

EU to Approve SES acquisition of Intelsat, sources say FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Alabama Urges ISPs For Transparency Ahead Of Deadline BEAD FBA Survey: Many Smaller ISPs Opt to Own Middle Mile NTIA Early Communication Key for Avoiding Utility Damage, Experts Say Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data