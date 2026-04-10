Wireless

Ex-FCC Chief Ajit Pai: Wireless Competition Is Driving Prices Down

Ajit Pai, now CEO of CTIA, says spectrum policy and private investment are lowering costs and boosting performance.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

2 min read
Ex-FCC Chief Ajit Pai: Wireless Competition Is Driving Prices Down
Photo of former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, courtesy Native Business Magazine

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2026 – Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said competition in the wireless industry is helping lower prices for consumers while improving service, arguing the model could guide broader broadband and economic policy.

“America’s innovative wireless providers aren’t just stabilizing prices; they’re driving them lower while delivering competitive choice, more data, and better services,” Pai said in the opinion piece on April 8.

Writing in the Washington Examiner, Pai pointed to declining wireless costs alongside rising performance. He said wireless service prices have fallen by more than 6% in recent years, while smartphone prices dropped 17%. Over the same period, network speeds increased roughly 50% and consumer data usage rose 32%.

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Pai attributed those trends to policies that emphasize expanding spectrum availability, encouraging private investment, and limiting regulatory barriers.

He said similar competitive pressures were beginning to reshape the home broadband market, where 5G fixed wireless services are offering an alternative to traditional cable providers. That added competition, he argued, has helped push broadband prices down while giving consumers more choice.

Pai also spoke on the role of federal policy, pointing to efforts during his tenure to increase spectrum access and streamline infrastructure deployment, as well as more recent moves by the FCC to restore auction authority and accelerate network buildout.

Looking ahead, Pai said demand for wireless capacity will continue to grow, driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G home broadband. Meeting that demand, he argued, will require continued focus on spectrum availability and modernized deployment rules.

“Competition works. Private investment works. Smart, light-touch regulation works,” Pai wrote.

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Wireless 5G Wireless AI FCC Ajit Pai The Washington Examiner

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