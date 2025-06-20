Expert: Some States Could See Decrease in BEAD Locations Because of Unlicensed Wireless

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2025 – Some states could see a significant reduction in their eligible locations for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program after taking into account new wireless coverage, according to a broadband mapping expert.

According to an analysis from J. Randolph Luening, founder of BroadbandToolkit.com , 11 states have the potential to shrink their BEAD-eligible locations by more than 25 percent. In Nevada, Luening found as many as 78 percent of the BEAD-eligible locations have the potential to be taken off the map.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration handed down new rules for the $42.45 billion BEAD program on June 6. Those rules rescind the few Biden-era approvals on spending plans – including Nevada’s – and require every state to run another bidding round with rules that are less favorable to fiber.

They also require states to partially redo their eligibility maps. States have to solicit input from wireless ISPs using unlicensed spectrum and give them a chance to make their coverage areas ineligible for BEAD funding.

Unlicensed fixed wireless, or ULFW, had been excluded from the previous BEAD challenge processes that determined eligibility because of interference concerns. States would still in some cases have had to verify ULFW coverage, but only if they were funding more ULFW, something of a last resort under the old rules.

