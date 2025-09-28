AI

Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience

A robust positioning, navigation and timing network could help America discourage attacks.

Photo of Google Maps being demonstrated in New York on December 12, 2012, by Karly Domb Sadof/AP

WASHINGTON, September 28, 2025 – Positioning, navigation and timing experts warned Wednesday, Sept. 17, that America's critical infrastructure faces mounting threats from GPS jamming attacks and lacks adequate backup systems, as artificial intelligence demands strain power grids and communications networks.

Does resilient infrastructure have national security implications for the United States?
Speaking during a Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel discussion, industry leaders highlighted vulnerabilities in positioning, navigation and timing systems that underpin everything from financial networks to emergency services.

"We all depend on accurate PNT every day in ways that we don't even realize," said Renee Gregory, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at NextNav. "We strongly believe that you must have at least one terrestrial option in addition to GPS as a single space-based option."

