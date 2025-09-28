Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience
A robust positioning, navigation and timing network could help America discourage attacks.
A robust positioning, navigation and timing network could help America discourage attacks.
Only Texas and California have yet to post plans. Those results are expected in late October.
Is it time for Alaska to consider moving people to broadband instead of deploying broadband to people at $113,000 per location?
Private investment firms that are helping finance America’s AI race and the huge buildout of energy-hungry data centers are getting interested in the utilities that deliver electricity.
Justice Department approval for the deal will expire Feb. 13, 2026.
Member discussion