FAA Proposes $70K Fine Against Verizon Over Battery Shipments

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 – The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $70,500 fine against Verizon for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations in shipments involving lithium-ion batteries.

The agency said Tuesday the violations stem from three separate shipments in May 2024, in which Verizon transported between 2,000 and 3,000 cell phones containing lithium-ion batteries without properly declaring the contents or including required handling information.

According to the FAA, the shipments lacked necessary emergency response details before being transported by FedEx by air, raising safety concerns for carriers handling the packages.

Lithium-ion batteries are classified as hazardous materials because their flammable electrolytes can overheat and ignite under certain conditions. Fires involving lithium batteries are difficult to extinguish and pose significant risks during air transport, particularly when packages are not properly labeled.

The FAA said improper disclosure can leave carriers unaware they are handling potentially dangerous materials. In 2025 alone, the agency recorded 93 lithium battery-related air transport incidents, including 21 involving cell phones.

The proposed fine against Verizon comes alongside similar enforcement actions. The FAA on Tuesday proposed a $260,000 penalty against World Event Promotions for alleged violations involving lithium-ion battery shipments, including one incident in which a package caught fire at a UPS facility in California. Another proposed fine targeted Devinaire Industries.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s notice.