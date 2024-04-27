Fastwyre Broadband Announces Central Alabama Investments

The new initiative will enhance broadband access for rural Alabama

April 26, 2024 —Fastwyre Broadband, a fiber internet service provider, announced new investments into the historically underserved region of Central Alabama, according to a Thursday press release.

Fastwyre Broadband CEO Chris Eldredge said that the new investments will enhance broadband infrastructure, paving the way for high-speed internet. The network, which will be a fiber-to-the premises set up, is expected to start construction in May, the statement reads.

In September 2022, Fastwyre acquired Moundville Communications, marking the company's formal entry into the central Alabama market.

“Building on our company’s deep roots, our connection to Moundville and Central Alabama drives our investment to better serve residents and contribute to the growth of businesses," said Eldredge. "Our customers rely on the internet every day for work and play. Having access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet will empower our customers now and into the future.”

“Our network speeds will create an exceptional experience for our customers with virtual learning, agricultural technology, telehealth, e-commerce, and entertainment at very affordable rates - from as low as $34.99 per month with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second,” said Cory Hodge, market manager of Fastwyre’s central Alabama region.