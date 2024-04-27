Sign in Subscribe
Fastwyre Broadband Announces Central Alabama Investments

The new initiative will enhance broadband access for rural Alabama

Corey Walker

Source: University of Alabama

April 26, 2024 —Fastwyre Broadband, a fiber internet service provider, announced new investments into the historically underserved region of Central Alabama, according to a Thursday press release

Fastwyre Broadband CEO Chris Eldredge said that the new investments will enhance broadband infrastructure, paving the way for high-speed internet. The network, which will be a fiber-to-the premises set up, is expected to start construction in May, the statement reads.

In September 2022, Fastwyre acquired Moundville Communications, marking the company's formal entry into the central Alabama market.

“Building on our company’s deep roots, our connection to Moundville and Central Alabama drives our investment to better serve residents and contribute to the growth of businesses," said Eldredge. "Our customers rely on the internet every day for work and play. Having access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet will empower our customers now and into the future.”

“Our network speeds will create an exceptional experience for our customers with virtual learning, agricultural technology, telehealth, e-commerce, and entertainment at very affordable rates - from as low as $34.99 per month with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second,” said Cory Hodge, market manager of Fastwyre’s central Alabama region.

In February, Republican Governor Kay Ivey announced the state's $150 million Capital Projects Fund, an initiative which aims to close the digital divide. 

