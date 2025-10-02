Policyband

FBA’s Bolton Says LEO Subs Use AI Less than Fiber Subs

Fiber leader wants $20 billion ‘leftover’ from BEAD to ‘build AI critical fiber infrastructure’

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

LEOInternet subscribers with a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connection (meaning Starlink for now) use Artificial Intelligence less than users with a fiber connection, according to Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Gary Bolton. “Research by Recon Analytics found a direct correlation between AI usage and the quality of the broadband connection. The chart below illustrates that 75% of homes with fiber use AI daily, versus only 10% of those connected by satellite,” Bolton said yesterday in his emailed quarterly update. (More after paywall.)

