FBA’s Bolton Says LEO Subs Use AI Less than Fiber Subs

💡 ▪️NAB says YouTube TV’s Size ‘a Problem for Competition’ ▪️ Virginia Chamber of Commerce Backs Charter-Cox Merger ▪️ Free State Foundation Says Surging Wireless Plan Taxes Hurting Low Income ▪️ Rep. Kustoff Salutes Carr for Going After Prison Cell Phones ▪️ Angry Markey Avoids Legal Basis for Wi-Fi on School Buses ▪️ NCTA: More Efficient STBs Saving Consumers Billions ▪️ Cable One COO Ken Johnson joins Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2025

LEO: Internet subscribers with a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connection (meaning Starlink for now) use Artificial Intelligence less than users with a fiber connection, according to Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Gary Bolton. “Research by Recon Analytics found a direct correlation between AI usage and the quality of the broadband connection. The chart below illustrates that 75% of homes with fiber use AI daily, versus only 10% of those connected by satellite,” Bolton said yesterday in his emailed quarterly update. (More after paywall.)