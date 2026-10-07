FCC Approves SpaceX Request for 15,000 Direct-to-Device Satellites
A TD Cowen survey found 34 percent of respondents would consider switching to a mobile service from the company
A TD Cowen survey found 34 percent of respondents would consider switching to a mobile service from the company
‘The data to date shows no major impact on the wired broadband operators in the U.S.,’ New Street Research says
Analysts from MoffettNathanson and TD Cowen were skeptical Meta’s Muse posed a threat to ISPs
The Mississippi Republican says data centers can support the AI race
The Health Secretary’s unexpected embrace of artificial intelligence has rankled some of his allies in the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ movement