Satellite

FCC Approves SpaceX Request for 15,000 Direct-to-Device Satellites

A TD Cowen survey found 34 percent of respondents would consider switching to a mobile service from the company

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC Approves SpaceX Request for 15,000 Direct-to-Device Satellites
Photo of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaking at an event in Washington on Sept. 29, 2026 by Mark Schiefelbein/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 – Federal regulators cleared Tuesday SpaceX’s plan to launch 15,000 satellites for its direct-to-device service.

The company would have until Oct. 7, 2032, to have half of the constellation up and running, the Federal Communications Commission said in its order. The company has said it's planning to begin launches late next year.

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