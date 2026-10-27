AI

To Make AI Morally Good, Tech Companies Are Turning to Religion

But some say it isn't that simple

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
To Make AI Morally Good, Tech Companies Are Turning to Religion
Photo of Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, speaking with theologian Anna Rowlands and Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah at the Vatican on May 25, 2026, by Alessandra Tarantino/AP

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (AP) — As tech companies race to build the most powerful artificial intelligence, some are also asking how to teach a chatbot right from wrong. Their answer? Religion.

“These are not questions a lab can answer,” Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah said earlier this year at the Vatican’s presentation of Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on AI. “They are questions traditions like yours have carried for millennia.”

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AI AP Anthropic Chris Olah Pope Leo XIV Sam Altman Webb Keane Meghan Sullivan Johnathan Z. Smith Tomoko Masuzawa Silicon Valley Paolo Carozza

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