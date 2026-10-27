To Make AI Morally Good, Tech Companies Are Turning to Religion
But some say it isn't that simple
Associated Press
— 6 min read
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (AP) — As tech companies race to build the most powerful artificial intelligence, some are also asking how to teach a chatbot right from wrong. Their answer? Religion.
“These are not questions a lab can answer,” Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah said earlier this year at the Vatican’s presentation of Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on AI. “They are questions traditions like yours have carried for millennia.”