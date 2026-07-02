Spectrum

FCC Approves T-Mobile-Grain Spectrum Swap

AST SpaceMobile told the agency it was 'well-positioned' to deploy the spectrum for direct-to-device

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC Approves T-Mobile-Grain Spectrum Swap
Photo of a T-Mobile storefront in Boston by Michael Dwyer/AP

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission approved Wednesday a spectrum swap between T-Mobile and Grain Management.

Grain will acquire T-Mobile’s 800 MegaHertz (MHz) licenses in exchange for Grain’s 600 MHz holdings and $2.9 billion in cash.

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Spectrum Grain Management David Grain T-Mobile AST SpaceMobile AT&T Verizon

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