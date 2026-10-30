FCC Circulating Order to Preempt California Copper Retirement Rules
AT&T asked for the move earlier this year
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission has prepared an order that would preempt California’s copper retirement rules, the agency said Thursday.
AT&T asked for the move in May, following a March FCC order that invited companies to ask the agency to set aside state regulations that hindered their copper retirement efforts. The request has been supported by the wireless industry and opposed by state regulators and consumer advocates.
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