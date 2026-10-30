Infrastructure

FCC Circulating Order to Preempt California Copper Retirement Rules

AT&T asked for the move earlier this year

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Circulating Order to Preempt California Copper Retirement Rules
Photo of President Donald Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr at a. Oct. 13, 2026 campaign rally for Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, by Lindsey Wasson/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission has prepared an order that would preempt California’s copper retirement rules, the agency said Thursday.

AT&T asked for the move in May, following a March FCC order that invited companies to ask the agency to set aside state regulations that hindered their copper retirement efforts. The request has been supported by the wireless industry and opposed by state regulators and consumer advocates.

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Infrastructure Brendan Carr California CPUC AT&T Verizon John Stankey

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