Melissa Newman: Standards as the Foundation for Responsible AI Data Center Development

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is reshaping how governments think about data centers. Once viewed primarily as technical facilities, AI data centers have become a central focus of public policy discussions because of their growing impact on electricity demand, water resources, land use, and local infrastructure balanced with their economic and strategic benefits.

These are appropriate priorities. Policymakers have an important responsibility to balance economic development with resource planning, environmental stewardship, and community interests.

Yet responsible AI infrastructure depends on more than policies governing where facilities are built and how resources are managed. Once a data center is approved and enters operation, its long-term performance is determined by the engineering practices, quality systems, and operational disciplines that guide its design, construction, commissioning, and lifecycle management. Those practices are rarely defined in legislation or regulation. Instead, they are established through consensus-based industry standards.

Public policy defines the outcomes society expects. Consensus standards provide the technical, quality and security framework for achieving those outcomes consistently, transparently, and at scale.

AI data centers are reshaping infrastructure planning

The massive compute demands of generative AI are accelerating data center construction around the world while fundamentally changing infrastructure requirements. Rack densities exceeding 100 kW, widespread adoption of direct liquid cooling, expanding fiber connectivity, and increasing electrical capacity are driving facilities to levels of complexity that were uncommon only a few years ago.

Although data centers have been deployed for decades, these changes have elevated data centers from relatively low-profile infrastructure projects to a more prominent consideration in state and local planning. New facilities can influence utility investments, transmission planning, water availability, permitting processes, workforce development, and long-term economic strategy.

As policymakers respond, much of the conversation has appropriately focused on energy consumption, water use, environmental impacts, ratepayer protections, community engagement, workforce capacity and economic competitiveness. These issues shape whether and where facilities are developed.

Equally important, however, is ensuring that approved facilities are built and operated according to recognized engineering and quality practices that support reliable, resilient, secure, and efficient operation over decades of service.

Why standards matter in public policy

While government regulations influence safety, environmental protection and infrastructure development, they generally do not prescribe detailed engineering practices for critical infrastructure. Nor are they intended to. Technology evolves too rapidly for regulations to specify design methods, equipment architectures, or operational procedures.

Consensus technical and operational standards provide a mechanism for translating policy objectives into measurable requirements and ensuring those requirements are consistently met.

Developed collaboratively by industry experts, standards translate broad public policy objectives into measurable technical requirements. They establish common expectations for design, interoperability, quality, resilience, security, and operational accountability while remaining technology-neutral and adaptable as infrastructure evolves.

Rather than creating unique technical requirements for every jurisdiction, policymakers can reference recognized standards to support permitting, procurement, certification, and oversight. This approach encourages innovation while providing consistency, transparency, and confidence for regulators, operators, suppliers, investors, and surrounding communities.

In this way, standards become an important complement to public policy—not by replacing regulation, but by providing the technical foundation that enables policy objectives to be implemented and verified.

Standards supporting responsible AI infrastructure

As AI infrastructure continues to evolve, consensus standards help establish consistent engineering and operational practices across increasingly complex facilities and supply chains.

ANSI/TIA-942: A Common Framework for Data Center Infrastructure

ANSI/TIA-942 provides comprehensive requirements for data center design, telecommunications infrastructure, power distribution, cooling systems, cabling, redundancy, and operational reliability. It establishes a common technical baseline that enables owners, designers, contractors, auditors, and operators to work from consistent infrastructure expectations throughout the facility lifecycle.

Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments, TIA is currently developing an AI Addendum to ANSI/TIA-942. The addendum will provide guidance for infrastructure supporting high-density power distribution, advanced liquid cooling architectures, high-fiber-count cabling, and other design considerations unique to AI workloads. By extending established industry practices to address next-generation computing environments, the addendum will help ensure that data center standards continue to evolve alongside the technologies they support.

DCE 9000: Quality Across the Infrastructure Lifecycle

Building reliable AI infrastructure depends not only on sound engineering but also on disciplined execution.

TIA's Data Center Excellence Quality Management System Standard (DCE 9000) establishes a quality management framework specifically designed for the organizations responsible for designing, manufacturing, installing, integrating, commissioning, and maintaining critical data center infrastructure.

Built upon ISO 9001 while incorporating best practices from established industry quality systems, DCE 9000 emphasizes process consistency, supplier accountability, risk management, commissioning, and continual improvement throughout the physical infrastructure lifecycle.

For policymakers focused on long-term infrastructure resilience, quality management provides confidence that facilities are constructed and maintained using repeatable, auditable processes rather than project-specific practices.

SCS 9001: Strengthening Trust Across the Supply Chain

Responsible infrastructure also depends on trusted supply chains.

Modern AI data centers rely on globally sourced equipment and increasingly complex supplier ecosystems. Components supporting networking, power, cooling, automation, and control systems originate from numerous manufacturers and suppliers across multiple countries.

TIA's SCS 9001 Supply Chain Security Management System Standard provides organizations with a structured framework for managing supply chain security risks throughout the lifecycle of network-connected products. The standard promotes disciplined supplier management, secure development practices, risk assessment, product integrity, and lifecycle accountability.

As policymakers place greater emphasis on trusted digital infrastructure and supply chain resilience, standards such as SCS 9001 help organizations demonstrate that security extends beyond cybersecurity to include the integrity and governance of the products entering critical infrastructure.

A shared technical foundation for accountability

Responsible AI data center development requires collaboration among many stakeholders.

Policymakers establish public objectives related to economic development, environmental stewardship, resource management, and community interests. Utilities plan for future demand and grid reliability. Operators, designers, suppliers, contractors, certification bodies, and auditors are responsible for ensuring that facilities are engineered, built, commissioned, and maintained according to recognized technical practices.

Consensus standards provide the common technical language that connects these responsibilities.

They allow diverse stakeholders to evaluate infrastructure using measurable, widely accepted criteria rather than inconsistent project-specific interpretations. Designers and suppliers understand expectations before construction begins. Operators benefit from consistent lifecycle practices. Independent auditors can verify conformance using objective requirements. Communities and policymakers gain greater confidence that responsible development extends beyond planning commitments into day-to-day operation.

Without consensus standards, expectations for quality, resilience, interoperability, and supply chain integrity can vary significantly between projects. With standards, responsible development becomes repeatable, measurable, and independently verifiable.

Policy and standards must advance together

The conversation surrounding AI data centers will continue to focus on electricity, water resources, environmental impacts, community planning, job creation and workforce development, and the broader economic benefits associated with digital infrastructure investment. Those issues are—and will remain—essential components of responsible development.

But they represent only part of the picture.

Long-term resilience and success also depend on the technical practices governing how facilities are designed, constructed, commissioned, secured, and maintained throughout their operational lives.

Consensus-based standards provide the engineering foundation that complements public policy. They translate broad policy objectives into measurable technical practices, enabling infrastructure that is reliable, secure, interoperable, resilient, and accountable without limiting innovation or prescribing specific technologies.

As governments shape the next generation of AI infrastructure policy, consensus standards should be recognized not as an afterthought, but as an essential component of responsible development. Public policy helps define the destination. Standards provide the technical roadmap for getting there.

To learn about TIA Standards, visit tiaonline.org or contact membership@tiaonline.org .

Melissa Newman is the senior vice president of government affairs at TIA, and has more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications companies with expertise in government affairs, public relations and legal. Recently, Newman worked at Transit Wireless as vice president of external affairs and senior legal counsel in New York City where she oversaw contract negotiations, human resources and external affairs for the company. Prior to this position, Melissa worked at WBK, a telecommunications law firm in Washington, D.C., and was deputy division chief of the Policy Division in the Common Carrier Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission. This Expert Opinion is Exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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