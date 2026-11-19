Photo of (from left),

, director of Maryland’s Office of Statewide Broadband,

, director of deployment at TWN Communications,

, executive director of Minnesota’s Office of Broadband Development, and

, vice president for external and state affairs at NCTA, discuss federal broadband construction grants at Broadband Nation Expo in New Orleans on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

, right, editorial director at Ookla, moderates the panel.