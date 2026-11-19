In Maryland and Minnesota, a Cheaper BEAD is Costing More and Moving Slower
A program rebuilt to find the lowest cost per home is running into rising prices, fiber shortages and slow federal reviews
Akul Saxena
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2026 – Federal administrators rebuilt the $42.45 billion broadband construction program in June 2025 around driving down the cost of reaching each home. Yet construction costs have risen 40 percent since, and in some cases 70 percent, Maryland's broadband director said Thursday at the Broadband Nation Expo here.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, created by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, sends construction money to states, which select providers to connect specific homes and businesses. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s June 2025 restructuring notice replaced parts of the original rules and directed states to maximize taxpayer value.