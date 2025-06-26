Study Finds that BEAD May Cost Billions Less than Expected

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – Implementing the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program may cost taxpayers billions less than expected , according to one group.

A new analysis from the New York Law School’s Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute found that the number of locations eligible for BEAD funding may have declined by upwards of 65 percent since June 2023.

According to ACLP estimates, published Wednesday, this would save the government anywhere from $3.2 billion to over $33.5 billion, depending on how costly it is to serve the remaining locations.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit