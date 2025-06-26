Sign in Subscribe
Study Finds that BEAD May Cost Billions Less than Expected

Eligible BEAD locations may have declined 65 percent in two years.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

3 min read
Photo of New York Law School by the school

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – Implementing the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program may cost taxpayers billions less than expected, according to one group.

A new analysis from the New York Law School’s Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute found that the number of locations eligible for BEAD funding may have declined by upwards of 65 percent since June 2023.

According to ACLP estimates, published Wednesday, this would save the government anywhere from $3.2 billion to over $33.5 billion, depending on how costly it is to serve the remaining locations.

BEAD New York Law School ACLP

