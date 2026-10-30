AT&T to Bring Back Customer Service Jobs to U.S. by 2027

WASHINGTON Oct. 30, 2026 — AT&T will move customer service for its home internet, home phone and postpaid wireless customers to U.S.-based employees by the end of 2027, the company announced Wednesday. The move is part of a broader effort to expand domestic hiring and create more opportunities for workers without four-year college degrees.

In a company blog post, Shawna Erdmann, AT&T’s senior vice president of talent and development, said the company has hired 10,000 technicians since the beginning of 2023 to build and maintain its fiber network. AT&T expects to hire approximately 3,000 additional technicians in 2026 alone. The company said many of the new customer service positions will be full-time union jobs, as it works to reduce its reliance on contractors.