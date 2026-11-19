WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr defended the Republican nominee to fill a vacant spot at the agency after a Democratic lawmaker accused her of giving misleading testimony to Congress.

At a press conference after the agency’s open meeting Thursday he said Danielle Thumann Severs, a former top advisor of his, had been honest during her confirmation hearing this month. He also defended the FCC’s process in reviewing the $8.4 billion Paramount-Skydance merger earlier this year.