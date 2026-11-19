Carr Defends GOP FCC Nominee, Paramount-Skydance Review
A Democratic senator said records showed Danielle Thumann Severs gave false testimony to Congress, something the agency has denied
A Democratic senator said records showed Danielle Thumann Severs gave false testimony to Congress, something the agency has denied
A program rebuilt to find the lowest cost per home is running into rising prices, fiber shortages and slow federal reviews
The agency also opened up spectrum for drones and satellite broadband
More than 90 countries and territories logged at least 1,000 outage reports on Downdetector.
A publicly owned fiber network in rural California is preparing to offer residents a choice of internet providers