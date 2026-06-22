FCC Drone Ruling Draws Industry Warning, Could Slow U.S. Aerial Development

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 — A Federal Communications Commission order restricting the import, sale, and use of drones containing foreign-manufactured components has prompted warnings from five industry veterans that the policy's scope may delay the domestic aerial infrastructure buildout it is designed to accelerate.

The ruling initially targeted Da-Jiang Innovations, the Shenzhen-based drone manufacturer known as DJI that once held more than 80 percent of the U.S. market. It has since expanded to cover hardware and critical components from all non-American countries.

Panelists at a June 10 Broadband Breakfast Live Online discussion said the order has forced companies and public safety agencies alike to pause purchasing decisions and halt development timelines as they navigate an uncertain compliance pathway. The uncertainty, several said, is already chilling investment on the venture and private equity side.

The drone infrastructure needed for dominance

"Drone dominance is earned, not bestowed," said Mark Bathrick, president of Bathrick Aviation Consulting and former Interior Department aviation director. He argued that drone infrastructure could not be developed in isolation - drones, autonomous ground vehicles, and smart city systems all depend on the same digital backbone, and policy that treats them separately will produce gaps.